Texas Border Towns Prepare For Migrant Wave With Shipping Containers And Razor Wire

Even with the Supreme Court temporarily extending a Trump-era policy that bars asylum applicants from entering the U.S. to protect the American population from Covid-19, the Federal Government has offered no viable solutions and little to no help to southern border states to stop a growing wave of illegal immigrants. White House officials continue to deny that there is a legitimate problem while also claiming they have been "doing the work since day one" to secure the border. States and border towns are now left to deal with the threat on their own.

Title 42 is a law established in 2020 by Donald Trump which coincided with the governments covid pandemic response. It requires Border Patrol and law enforcement to immediately transfer apprehended illegal immigrants back across the border instead of allowing them to stay within the US while awaiting courts to rule on their citizenship status. Using the guise of "asylum seeker," millions of migrants are crossing the border in an attempt to remain in the country with access to welfare benefits and amenities.

As we have seen in places like El Paso, there is also the ongoing problem of Democrat controlled "sanctuary cities" that have refused to cooperate with an overall state run response. This past week the Mayor of El Paso, Oscar Leeser, finally admitted that the region is facing an emergency, which means he will be begging for relief funds but still will not do anything to stop migrants from flooding in. According to public data, more than 80,000 migrants have invaded El Paso in the last four months.

Leeser warned that after Title 42 ends on December 21st the number of migrants released onto city streets will be "incredible" - Up to 6000 per day or more. El Paso has requested additional personnel for feeding and housing operations, additional busing operations and state law enforcement.

Border towns with no prevention operations and those that act as sanctuaries will undoubtedly be overrun in a matter of days once Title 42 expires. In some cases (like El Paso) they are already being overrun. Some towns in Texas are starting to realize the gravity of the situation and they are taking action along with state officials, with local news reporting efforts to quickly build make-shift border walls with shipping containers and razor wire:

NEW: The state of Texas is continuing to prepare for the drop of Title 42 next week by placing more shipping containers as a makeshift wall at a popular illegal crossing area in Eagle Pass. Razor wire is in front of them. Also setting up floodlights pointed towards the river. pic.twitter.com/8Sgfi3o6pJ — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) December 17, 2022

While this is better than nothing, the effects of the end of Title 42 are not being properly conveyed to the general public by the government or the media and it is likely that the border crisis will erupt to new levels over the course of the next few months going into Spring 2023. The conditions for a humanitarian disaster are stacked like dominoes; a perfect storm that the American public will be hearing about on the news daily next year, but only after the damage has already been done.