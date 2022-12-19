The Invisible Enemy Of 5G & EMFs: Stealth Attacks On Us, Our Kids & Our Future (Video)
December 19, 2022 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTY, videosThe people of earth are under attack by an invisible enemy called electromagnetic frequencies. These come from a variety of products we use daily that enhance our lives such as cell phones, towers, electricity and electronics. While many may be familiar with some of these things and their ties to cancer, did you know the …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments