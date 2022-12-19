The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

TRAILER REVIEW: ‘Oppenheimer’ A-Bomb Extended Trailer Packs A Punch!

December 19, 2022   |   Tags:

With the release of the brand new, extended trailer for Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, Universal has just thrown a curveball to everyone who was anticipating a calm and relaxing evening on a Sunday. Now, if you were one of the many people to see Avatar: The Way of Water this weekend, you’ve already seen this, and indeed, the movie that was shot in IMAX promises to be a visual spectacle. Now, if you were one of the many people to see Avatar: The Way of Water this weekend, you’ve already seen this. Cillian Murphy plays the role of J. Robert Oppenheimer,


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x