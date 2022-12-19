Ukraine Blasts 'Appeaser' Henry Kissinger For Urging Peace Negotiations

It didn't take long for the Ukrainian government to blast and dismiss former US Secretary of State Kissinger's peace plan proposal as "appeasing the aggressor".

"Mr. Kissinger still has not understood anything… neither the nature of this war, nor its impact on the world order," Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said in response to the 99-year old influential US statesman's Saturday op-ed in The Spectator entitled How to Avoid Another World War.

President Putin and former US Secretary of State Kissinger have over prior years interacted on multiple occasions.

"The prescription that the ex-Secretary of State calls for, but is afraid to say out loud, is simple: appease the aggressor by sacrificing parts of Ukraine with guarantees of non-aggression against the other states of Eastern Europe," Podolyak stated, expressing a firm rejection of what Kissinger outlined in his piece.

The Ukrainian official added that the proposal was simplistic, saying: "All supporters of simple solutions should remember the obvious: any agreement with the devil - a bad peace at the expense of Ukrainian territories - will be a victory for Putin and a recipe for success for autocrats around the world."

In his weekend op-ed, Kissinger had warned that continued attempts to render Russia "impotent" could result in an uncontrollable and unpredictable spiral. He laid out that along with the sought after "dissolution" of Russia would come a massive power vacuum out of which new threats to the whole world would emerge as bigger powers rush in.

"The dissolution of Russia or destroying its ability for strategic policy could turn its territory encompassing 11 time zones into a contested vacuum," Kissinger wrote. "Its competing societies might decide to settle their disputes by violence. Other countries might seek to expand their claims by force. All these dangers would be compounded by the presence of thousands of nuclear weapons which make Russia one of the world’s two largest nuclear powers."

Henry Kissinger Calls for Negotiated Peace in Ukraine to AVOID THERMONUCLEAR WORLD WAR III https://t.co/c34C0IUWgB pic.twitter.com/xhuKeCHv2w — Scott Horton (@scotthortonshow) December 19, 2022

Among the more controversial aspects of Kissinger's plan was his suggesting the possibility of referendums for contested territories now occupied by Russia and still being fought over "which have changed hands repeatedly over the centuries" [i.e.: particularly the Donbas] - according to the essay.

Kissinger last May also angered Ukrainian officails for daring to propose that Ukraine be willing to recognize Crimea as under Russia, and in return Russian forces would fall back to their lines before the Feb. 24 invasion. Previously he's been on record as saying "It was not a wise American policy to attempt to include Ukraine into NATO."

The stance appears similar to Elon Musk's recent thoughts on a "Russia-Ukraine peace" plan. Musk had evoked widespread anger and denunciation from US and Ukrainian officials and pundits, given he said that nuclear-armed showdown among superpowers over Ukraine must be avoided at all costs, even if that means difficult territorial concessions must be made.