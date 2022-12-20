10 Candidates To Replace Elon Musk As CEO Of Twitter

December 20, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

In his latest move to democratize the popular social media app, Elon Musk said he would use Twitter polls to make policy decisions at Twitter, following this announcement with a poll asking if he should step down as head of Twitter. He lost by a wide margin, but has yet to name his successor – but as a 4-D chess savant, we know he must have a shortlist. Here are our 10 best guesses as to who they are:



Read More...