The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Elon Musk Takes Direct Shot at Elizabeth Warren After She Issues Warning to Tesla Board

December 20, 2022   |   Tags:

Radical leftists continue their unhinged and deranged campaigns against Tesla CEO Elon Musk following his purchase of Twitter. Musk has broken the complete stranglehold that Big Tech executives held to […] The post Elon Musk Takes Direct Shot at Elizabeth Warren After She Issues Warning to Tesla Board appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x