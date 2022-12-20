‘Fit and Healthy’ 14-Year-Old Boy’s Heart Stops Beating While Riding Bike – In Coma for 4 Days
December 20, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
Fourteen-year-old Oscar was biking with his stepfather, Adam Dawe, in Cornwall, England, when he started to fall behind and complained of dizziness. For someone who had loved mountain biking for […] The post 'Fit and Healthy' 14-Year-Old Boy's Heart Stops Beating While Riding Bike - In Coma for 4 Days appeared first on The Western Journal.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments