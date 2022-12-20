The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Pelosi’s Wants Her Members To Support Omnibus, Which Will Knee Cap Republicans Next Year

December 20, 2022

In addition to highlighting new funding for Democratic priorities and stressing the urgency of getting the package to President Biden before a potential shutdown at the end of the week, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is pleading with her supporters to support a sizable bill that would fund the government for the majority of next year. The outgoing Speaker listed several Democratic victories in the package in a letter to fellow Democrats, including provisions to increase nutrition funding for low-income children, provide a significant increase in funding for veteran health care, and assist those affected by natural disasters across the nation.


