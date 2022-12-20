Pelosi’s Wants Her Members To Support Omnibus, Which Will Knee Cap Republicans Next Year

December 20, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

In addition to highlighting new funding for Democratic priorities and stressing the urgency of getting the package to President Biden before a potential shutdown at the end of the week, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is pleading with her supporters to support a sizable bill that would fund the government for the majority of next year. The outgoing Speaker listed several Democratic victories in the package in a letter to fellow Democrats, including provisions to increase nutrition funding for low-income children, provide a significant increase in funding for veteran health care, and assist those affected by natural disasters across the nation.



