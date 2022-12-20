Potential Pre-Christmas Bomb Cyclone Could Wreak Havoc Across US

Millions of Americans could be caught in a travel nightmare before Christmas as a major winter storm could become a bomb cycle at the end of the week, dumping heavy snow across the Midwest and Great Lakes and mixed precipitation in the Northeast, according to The Weather Channel.

The storm will usher in below-freezing air across much of the country as far south as Texas, the Gulf Coast, and Florida.

On top of the cold blast, a "bomb" cyclone (a strengthening low that surface pressure drops at least 24 millibars in 24 hours) is expected to unleash high winds, heavy snow, and potential blizzard conditions in parts of the Great Lakes from Wisconsin and Illinois to parts of Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio, starting Friday.

The #BombCyclone blizzard circulation will take up the entire US east of the Rockies on Friday



Certainly an extraordinary weather event with potentially dangerous impacts, especially with extreme cold. pic.twitter.com/Fata5hivqA — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) December 19, 2022

Widespread blizzard conditions could impact transportation networks over portions of the Midwest and Great Lakes during one of the year's busiest travel weekends.

The Weather Channel said airlines had issued travel waivers ahead of the winter storm. JetBlue, American Airlines, Delta, Southwest, and Alaska Airlines offer waivers that allow passengers to change flights free of charge.

A paralyzing blizzard is increasingly likely across a large swath of the US. According to CNN meteorologists, Christmas Day could be the coldest in four decades nationwide, which takes us back to the climate alarmist this past summer who insisted the world was melting and the imminent demise of the human race. So much for their bold prediction -- now Americans will be freezing.