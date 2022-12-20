Senators Sneak $45 Billion For Ukraine Into $1.7 Trillion Omnibus

December 20, 2022

In its yearly budget plan, which was unveiled early on Tuesday, Congress allocated an additional $45 billion for emergency aid to help Ukraine fend against Russia’s invasion. Following a $40 billion package signed into law in May, a $12 billion supplement in September, and $800 million authorized in Congress’ defense spending budget, the bill is the largest assistance package from Congress for Ukraine to date. This will bring the total anticipated support for Ukraine in 2022 to close to $100 billion. Despite some Republican opposition to writing Ukraine a “blank check,” it exceeds President Joe Biden’s $37 billion request for



