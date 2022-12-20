What’s Wrong with Biden’s Hands and Face in This Pic? Eagle-Eyed Social Media Users Spot Disturbing Details

December 20, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Chris D. Jackson is a man in need of a PhotoShop professional. Jackson, a Democrat strategist, is a minor liberal social media personality and booster of President Joe Biden. Suffice […] The post What's Wrong with Biden's Hands and Face in This Pic? Eagle-Eyed Social Media Users Spot Disturbing Details appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...