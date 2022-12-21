According To Latest Poll; Americans Are Going To Church Less

December 21, 2022

Recent polls show that fewer Americans than ever are attending church. According to the studies cited in a number of US media outlets on Wednesday, the hitherto firmly Christian nation is beginning to doubt its relationship with organized religion as a result of pandemic lockdowns and generational attitudinal swings. According to a Gallup survey done earlier this year, 81% of Americans (more than four in five) hold the belief that God exists. That’s still a huge majority, but it’s also the lowest proportion recorded since the survey started asking the question in 1944, when 98% of Americans said they believed



