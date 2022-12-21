Bartender Jacob Grier: Craft Cocktail Freedom and the Terrible Science Behind Vaping Bans

December 21, 2022 | Tags: REASON

Thinking about putting together a great home cocktail bar? Just interested in this fascinating, highly expressive subculture?

Reason's Features Editor Peter Suderman talks with Jacob Grier, a craft cocktail bartender and writer based in Portland, Oregon. Grier is a Reason contributor and the co-author, with Brett Adams, of the new book Raising the Bar: A Bottle-by-Bottle Guide to Mixing Masterful Cocktails at Home.

Suderman speaks with Grier about the pleasures of making cocktails, the way the internet and the pandemic have changed home bartending, and what lessons alcohol Prohibition still has for public policy today.

Produced by Peter Suderman and Nick Gillespie; Edited by Adam Czarnecki and Justin Zuckerman; Sound editing by Ian Keyser

Photo Credits: Underwood Archives/UIG / Universal Images Group/Newscom

