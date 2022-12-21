The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Brickbat: Brazil Nuts

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

After Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro passed a series of measures making it easier to own firearms, the number of gun owners in that nation soared. But Bolsonaro lost a re-election campaign earlier this year to Luiz Inacio Lula de Silva, and a spokesman for Lula said he plans to not only reverse those measures when he takes office next year but tax or maybe even ban gun ownership.

