Embattled Philly DA Oversees City’s Deadliest Murder Wave Since 1990

December 21, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

More than 500 Philadelphians were killed for the second consecutive year under George Soros-backed district attorney Larry Krasner (D.), a murder rate not seen since 1990. The post Embattled Philly DA Oversees City’s Deadliest Murder Wave Since 1990 appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...