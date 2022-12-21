The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Just One Day After An Ominous Warning, The California Coast Was Hit By An Enormous Earthquake

December 21, 2022   |   Tags:
This wasn’t “the Big One”, but hopefully it will serve as a wake up call for millions of California residents.  The magnitude 6.4 earthquake that just struck northern California killed two people and caused quite a bit of damage, but scientists have been persistently warning us that someday a massive earthquake will hit the region …


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x