Legendary NFL Hall Of Fame Player Franco Harris, Dead At 72

December 21, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Franco Harris, a running back in the Hall of Fame whose quick thinking produced “The Immaculate Reception,” regarded as the most famous play in NFL history, has passed away. He was 72. Dok Harris, Harris’ son, told The Associated Press that his father died overnight. The reason of death was not disclosed. Two days before the 50th anniversary of the play that gave the Steelers the boost they needed to become one of the NFL’s finest teams, and three days before Pittsburgh was set to honor him by retiring his No. 32 at a ceremony at halftime of its game



