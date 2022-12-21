Liberals Who Ditched Tesla And Bought Chevrolet Bolt Now Hit With Recall Over Fire Risk

For all the liberals who couldn't handle Elon Musk's liberation of Twitter and the end of widespread censorship of their opposition touted over the last few months about ditching their Teslas for other electric vehicles. One EV that progressives fell in love with was the Chevrolet Bolt.

My pronouns are he/him, I believe in science, and I support Dr. Fauci. @elonmusk’s continued bad actions kept me from buying a @Tesla and now I am ecstatic to have a @UAW-made @chevrolet Bolt EUV in my driveway! pic.twitter.com/8Jj3kLjaEB — Eric Sorensen (@ERICSORENSEN) December 12, 2022

For those who made the switch to the Bolt ... we have bad news: General Motors Company has recalled 140,000 Bolts in North America because of fire risk.

Here's more from Reuters on the recall:

The U.S. automaker said the recall covers various 2017 through 2023 model year Chevrolet Bolt EV vehicles due to rare instances of front seatbelt pretensioner exhaust gases coming in contact with floor carpeting fibers, after a vehicle crash, which could cause a fire. About 120,000 U.S. vehicles and 20,000 Canadian vehicles are impacted by the recall.

Not only is there recall due to fire risk, but also Bolt owners have to deal with extreme 'winter range anxiety' as colder temperatures can reduce range by as much as 32%. Teslas vehicles, on average, lost around 16.5% of range in cold weather.

This isn't the first fire risk for Bolts. There has been a series of other recalls where General Motors asked Bolt owners to park "at least 50 feet" from other vehicles due to battery fire risks.