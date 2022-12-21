Media Downplays Gun-Carrying "Good Samaritan" Who Stopped Mass Shooting At Amazon Facility

Liberal mainstream media outlets have downplayed, yet again, another story about a good guy with a gun preventing a mass shooting.

That's precisely what happened last Wednesday when a man was hailed as a "good Samaritan" by police after he stopped an active shooter at an Amazon Flex Warehouse in Chandler, Arizona, according to FOX 10 Phoenix.

Bryton Bobbitt, a contracted Amazon worker, told reporters he was preparing for his delivery route when he heard gunfire:

"All of a sudden, just hear pop, pop, pop. [I] start looking around, like where did that come from? A few of our other workers started running. "I was already in my work van, I put it in gear and tried to find a safe place and got out of here."

Meanwhile, a second Amazon worker, who was armed, saw the shooter, 29-year-old Jacob Murphy, attempt to enter the building before shooting an employee. The shooter was a non-employee searching for a person at the facility over "jealousy issues" regarding his girlfriend.

That's when the armed Amazon worker went into action and fired at Murphy, wounding him. The shooter instantly dropped to the ground, likely preventing further bloodshed. Then the armed Amazon worker rushed over to the individual who the suspect shot until first responders arrived on the scene.

"Murphy was pronounced deceased due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound and gunfire," Sgt. Jason McClimans told reporters.

Police said the victim who Murphy first shot "is still recovering and will survive." Officials also noted that the employee who shot the suspect cooperated with the investigation and was not considered an additional suspect, adding that the person was a "good Samaritan."

Gun Owners of America commented on the story:

"Thankfully, Arizona is a Constitutional Carry state, and as a result, this Good Samaritan was ready and able to defend himself and others at a moment's notice in a dangerous situation. GOA will continuously work to ensure that everyone is fully able to exercise their God-given right to self-defense."

GOA applauds the actions of this Good Samaritan! He was prepared to defend himself and he saved lives.



The left-leaning media has repeatedly emphasized good guys with guns won't make society safer. Well, that's not the case here.