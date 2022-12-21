Sen. Rick Scott Demands Answers After Discovering Staggering ‘Lie’ from Biden Admin

December 21, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

With President Joe Biden in the White House, there hasn’t been much to brag about regarding the U.S. economy. But that hasn’t stopped the Biden administration from hyper-focusing on little […] The post Sen. Rick Scott Demands Answers After Discovering Staggering 'Lie' from Biden Admin appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...