Toyota Chief Sounds Alarm: Silent Majority Doesn’t Want “Electric Cars Only”

December 21, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Finally, someone who gets it… and of course, he’s not from a “woke” US company. The head of Toyota is telling everyone to pump the brakes over electric cars. He says that the “silent majority” is not ready to go all “electric,” and that politicians are pushing an “absolute” that most people don’t want. Wall Street Journal reported that Toyota Motor Corp. President Akio Toyoda said he is among the auto industry’s silent majority in questioning whether electric vehicles should be pursued exclusively, comments that reflect a growing uneasiness about how quickly car companies can transition. Automakers are making big



