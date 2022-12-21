“We’re a democracy” – except when we ain’t

We hear all the time how these United States are a “democracy,” and the importance of “one-person, one-vote;” we know that people worship (or claim to worship) democracy.

There is, of course, a constant, growing demand for popular election of President and Vice-President. We are told that it is wrong – evil – to have the Electoral College. That States like Wyoming and the Dakotas and Delaware should not be allowed to have three votes for less than a million people. That is NOT “democracy” and that is NOT “fair” and is just another form of racism.

But …

It appears that our vaunted, esteemed, powers-that-be (not just the Regressives, but in general) are willing to jettison “democracy” when it interferes with their constant battle to transform society. In the same way they scream about the evils of racism, but embrace racist actions when it benefits their lust for power and change.

The following AP article appeared in multiple mainstream media outlets. It is shown in its entirety here (an “in-brief”) version both because all the locations seem to be behind a paywall and because we (TPOL) are legitimately analyzing it and the news.

As we are told in Animal Farm, some animals are more equal than others. The enrolled members of the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe enjoy that status, it seems.

Years ago – more than 60 now, I believe – the Supreme Court said that States must have State Senate, State House, and county and municipal voting districts that are all based on one-person, one-vote. That the states could no longer have districts that provided “special protections” or “special privileges” for rural districts. That was because, we are told, the Constitution said that the FedGov was to ensure that the States enjoyed a “republican form of government.”

So, here we are in 2022.

We are told that the States cannot have special privileges and we all need to be in one giant pool of voters to choose presidents. We are told that gerrymandering is wrong. We are told that it should always be “one person, one vote.” Yet, at the same time, courts are demanding that special districts be carved out for people of a particular race or ethnicity. That we can have special districts but only for those causes that are politically correct.

Kraus was elected democratically to his job as one of five commissioners of Lyman County. But now he is removed from office (even if it is something he voluntarily agreed to) so that a person can be appointed who has the right blood quantum, the right skin color, the right enrollment. So much for “democracy.”

This is far from the only example of courts and advocates short-circuiting democracy AND republican forms of government.

Your town, and my town, are next.



