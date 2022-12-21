Zelenskyy Tells Congress ‘Your Money Is Not Charity’

December 21, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Wednesday night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a historic speech to a joint session of Congress, telling Americans and the rest of the world that “Ukraine is alive and living” and pleading with lawmakers to tighten sanctions against Russia and increase help. In a speech from the House chamber, the Ukrainian president thanked the US for providing Ukraine with billions of dollars in military aid, saying, “Against all odds and doom and gloom forecasts, Ukraine didn’t fall. “Your contributions are not being given to charity. It is an investment in the world’s democracy and security that we manage responsibly.



Read More...