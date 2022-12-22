The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

15 Facts Which Prove A Massive Economic Meltdown Is Already Happening

December 22, 2022   |   Tags: ,
Economic conditions just keep getting worse.  As we prepare to enter 2023, we find ourselves in a high inflation environment at the same time that economic activity is really slowing down.  And just like we witnessed in 2008, employers are conducting mass layoffs as a horrifying housing crash sweeps across the nation.  Those that have …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x