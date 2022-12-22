Chief Justice Roberts Is The Center Of Title 24 Universe Right Now; Don’t Take Your Eyes Off

December 22, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

After the deadline for the termination of the Title 42 immigration policy passed on Wednesday, Chief Justice John Roberts of the Supreme Court emerged as the final obstacle. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s pandemic policy, which has discouraged almost 2.5 million immigrants since its implementation in March 2020, was set to terminate on December 21 as a result of lower courts’ requests for its dissolution. But on December 19, Roberts issued a temporary administrative stay that is still in effect today, maintaining the policy after 19 Republican-led states issued a warning about a sudden influx of immigrants at



Read More...