Even If Kevin McCarthy Wins Speaker Of The House; He’s Damaged Goods

December 22, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Who dislikes Rep. Kevin McCarthy, you ask? The teacher of Kevin McCarthy. Former Representative Bill Thomas, 81, said last week in an interview with The New Yorker that the Kevin McCarthy who is currently in the House isn’t the Kevin McCarthy I worked with. Thomas mentored Mr. McCarthy because they were both Republican state legislators from California. Mr. Thomas characterized his former protege as dishonest and always on the lookout for opportunities to advance his political career. Kevin can essentially be anything you want him to be. He tells lies. If required, he will adjust the lie. Who can believe



Read More...