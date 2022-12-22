House Republicans Want It Known They Won’t Forgive GOP Senators For Signing On To Omnibus

The number of House Republicans who have signed a letter promising to obstruct legislation from any GOP senator who supported the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending measure has risen to 31, including existing and prospective members. A letter with the promise to veto any legislation from a Republican senator who voted with Democrats for the omnibus bill was signed on Monday by 13 House Republicans. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Louie Gohmert, Bill Posey, and Rep.-elect Keith Self, R-Texas, among others, joined Monday letter co-signers Reps. Chip Roy, R-Texas; Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.; Scott Perry, R-Pa.; and Andy Biggs, R-Ariz. House Minority



