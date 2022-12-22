The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Important Thread Details Volodymyr Zelensky’s Indisputable Corruption

December 22, 2022   |   Tags:

If one were to listen to Joe Biden, Mitch McConnell, or Nancy Pelosi, they’d think Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is the greatest man on earth. He’s supposedly a hero of the people, an immaculate beacon of hope for the world, and the greatest defender of democracy.

But those who know the truth see Zelensky as a corrupt thug who’s using the suffering of his people to advance his own agenda. That’s the best-case-scenario. He may be the tip of the spear for advancing the Liberal World Order and The Great Reset.

A Twitter thread by Pedro L. Gonzalez details the truth:

Sadly, the vast majority of Americans will never do the research into Zelensky. They’ll just listen to what corporate media says about him and accept that he’s some sort of hero. The only person he’s saving is himself.

The post Important Thread Details Volodymyr Zelensky’s Indisputable Corruption appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x