Important Thread Details Volodymyr Zelensky’s Indisputable Corruption

December 22, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

If one were to listen to Joe Biden, Mitch McConnell, or Nancy Pelosi, they’d think Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is the greatest man on earth. He’s supposedly a hero of the people, an immaculate beacon of hope for the world, and the greatest defender of democracy.

But those who know the truth see Zelensky as a corrupt thug who’s using the suffering of his people to advance his own agenda. That’s the best-case-scenario. He may be the tip of the spear for advancing the Liberal World Order and The Great Reset.

A Twitter thread by Pedro L. Gonzalez details the truth:

Zelensky is an uppity foreigner who scoffed “Inflation is nothing” at Americans who had the audacity to suggest we should look out for America first. 2/ https://t.co/pWsEmUperh — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) December 22, 2022

In June, the Wall Street Journal reported that U.S. spending on Ukraine hit roughly $130 million a day. 4/ https://t.co/gaxmzWOk9z — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) December 22, 2022

Devex tracks more than 850 sources of information on the largest funders worldwide, from national governments to multilateral agencies and major philanthropic foundations. 6/ — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) December 22, 2022

Basically, in October, Devex reported that total *global* commitments to Ukraine had hit $100 billion. Now, the US alone is expected to hit that number. 8/ — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) December 22, 2022

Like I wrote for @im_1776: there are ideological and reasons of cold hard interest behind this Ukraine grift. 10/ https://t.co/2gVaE8ap3M — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) December 22, 2022

This is nothing new. Ukraine was a corrupt backwater before @ZelenskyyUa traded high-heels for a tracksuit. 12/ pic.twitter.com/iGQ0t7YtSU — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) December 22, 2022

Zelensky took a corrupt system and made it worse, although he campaigned as an anti-corruption president. 14/ — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) December 22, 2022

Kiev-based reform reporter Oleg Sukhov wrote last year that “Zelensky has consistently protected corrupt officials from prosecution and killed anti-corruption reforms.” This is who just got a standing ovation from Congress. 16/ https://t.co/GsVoa0VwZo — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) December 22, 2022

Deep look at Zelensky's origins and corruption for @im_1776 here 18/ https://t.co/PRG6PEd7hq — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) December 22, 2022

Sadly, the vast majority of Americans will never do the research into Zelensky. They’ll just listen to what corporate media says about him and accept that he’s some sort of hero. The only person he’s saving is himself.

