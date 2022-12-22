The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Republicans Trick People Into Reading Spending Bill By Naming It ‘Harry Potter And The $1.7 Trillion Omnibus Spending Bill’

December 22, 2022   |   Tags: ,

WASHINGTON, DC — After finding it difficult to get lawmakers and other influential power brokers in the nation's capital to actually read the proposed 4,155-page omnibus spending bill, concerned Republicans successfully convinced people to begin reading it by renaming it Harry Potter and the $1.7 Trillion Omnibus Bill. The change in interest was almost immediate.


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x