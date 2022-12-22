They Threw a “Homecoming” Celebration For Brittney Griner and Tens of People Showed Up…

December 22, 2022

There was a “homecoming” celebration for anthem-hating lesbian WNBA player Brittney Griner. She’s the woman who broke the law in Russia and was sentenced to 9 years in prison. Joe Biden swapped her for a Russian arms dealer and left another American, unfairly imprisoned, behind in the dust. It was one of the worst “deals” ever made, but of course, Team Biden still took an awkward victory lap. And now, the left is desperately trying to make Brittney, a pot-addicted Marxist, into a national hero, and it’s not working. At all… As a matter of fact, when a Baptist church,



