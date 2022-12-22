US Leading Economic Indicators Plunge Most 'Since Lehman'

The Conference Board's Leading Economic Indicators (LEI) suffered a significantly worse than expected drop in November, tumbling 1.0% MoM (vs -0.5% exp).

The biggest positive contributor to the leading index was stock prices at 0.21

The biggest negative contributor was building permits at -0.37

Despite this morning's GDP beat, the LEI is showing no signs at all of 'recovering'...

And on a year-over-year basis, the LEI is down 4.42% - its biggest YoY drop since 2008 (Lehman) outside of the COVID lockdown-enforced collapse...

Judging by this, the tightening policies of The Fed are having a 'lagged' effect.