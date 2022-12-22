The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Watch: CBS News Claims Climate Change Worsens Air Turbulence

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Following an incident of severe turbulence aboard a flight from Phoenix to Hawaii in which 36 people were hurt, some media outlets published misleading reports claiming that turbulence is now more dangerous because of climate change.

Yahoo News issued an article with the headline ‘How climate change may have contributed to Hawaiian Airlines’ dramatic turbulence‘, and CBS News produced a piece claiming climate change has made turbulence more deadly.

As detailed in the above report, the source for articles was one Taylor Garland, spokesperson for the Association of Flight Attendants, who claimed turbulence caused by severe weather is going to become more common due to climate change.

There is, of course, no actual data to support that statement… from a flight attendant.

