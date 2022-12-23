2022 Man of the Year: Mike Itkis

December 23, 2022

When Mike Itkis decided to run against Democrat congressman Jerry Nadler in New York's 12th district, he knew the odds were against him. Nadler can be seen regularly grandstanding at committee hearings and on the talk-show circuit. He's been in office since the early 1990s. Itkis needed to play catch up. So he made a sex tape. The post 2022 Man of the Year: Mike Itkis appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



