An Update On Our Daughter Sigrid & Gratitude For Community

December 23, 2022 | Tags: children

Lana shares the story of her daughter Sigrid's time in NICU (neo-natal intensive care unit) and gratitude for her local community who helped during a hard time. Video also on Odysee | BitChute | Rumble | GabTV | VK | YouTube | Twitter | Telegram | RedIceMembers Sign up for a membership at redicemembers.com or odysee.com/@redicetv or subscribestar.com/redice. Get full access to our extensive archives, watch or listen to all our shows. Stream or download over 2000 programs, including radio shows, videos, TV segments & our exclusive show Weekend Warrior. You get access to exclusive videos + all new videos are made available to members first. Subscribe on BitChute: bitchute.com/redicetvFollow us on Odysee: Odysee.com/@redicetvUse our Odysee invite link: Odysee.com/$/invite/@redicetvFollow us on…



Read More...