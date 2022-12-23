The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

December 23, 2022   |   Tags:
Christmas Comes Early For 1 In 5 American Families

Christmas traditions vary greatly across the world.

As Statista's Felix Richter notes, while some countries hold the main celebration on Christmas Eve, others wait until Christmas Day to get festive and, most importantly at least to kids, to open presents.

In the United States, most families unwrap their gifts on Christmas Day, with the majority not waiting until breakfast to get cracking or unpacking.

Infographic: Christmas Comes Early for 1 in 5 American Families | Statista

You will find more infographics at Statista

According to data from Statista's Global Consumer Survey, Santa comes early to 1 in 5 families, however, as 18 percent of respondents said they open presents on Christmas Eve in their household.

None of which makes sense since everyone knows Santa does not actually drop off his haul at your house until after you're asleep on Christmas Eve!

Tyler Durden Fri, 12/23/2022 - 22:40


