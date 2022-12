Democrat Who Ran Unopposed Received Mysteriously Massive Donation

December 23, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

It’s an oddity, needless to say, when someone who’s running unopposed in the primary for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives receives a $200,000 donation for his race. […] The post Democrat Who Ran Unopposed Received Mysteriously Massive Donation appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...