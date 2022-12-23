Earned Knowledge L2, P2

December 23, 2022 | Tags: FREEMANS PERSPECTIVE

Efficient Plunder A new model of plunder began in southern Mesopotamia at about 5,400 BC. The place it began was a small city called Eridu (e-REE-doo), which later kings claimed was the place where “kingship descended from heaven.” The great change of Eridu’s “kingship” was this: Rather than using fear and force, kingship convinced the … Continue reading "Earned Knowledge L2, P2"

The post Earned Knowledge L2, P2 appeared first on Free-Man's Perspective.



Read More...