Here’s A List Things Republicans Can Do To Avert Another Omnibus Compromise

December 23, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The passing by Congress of an omnibus spending measure with trillions of dollars’ worth of expenditures has become a tradition at the end of the year. The annual custom of large spending passed in a matter of hours emphasizes the backroom dealing that many Americans despise in Washington. As odd as it may sound, Republicans can use Democrats’ 2021 spending binge as a guide to steer clear of similarly irresponsible actions in the future. Donald Trump campaigned against huge spending bills while serving as president, yet he nonetheless signed them. After withdrawing his threat to veto the omnibus spending measure



Read More...