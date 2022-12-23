NY Times Goes Mega-Karen Over Formerly-Banned Twitter Discussion

The New York Times' Stuart. A Thompson, who covers 'misinformation and disinformation' for the once-respected rag, has gone full 'Karen' over free speech on Twitter.

Literally shaking... unable to even...

So, what are people freely discussing on the platform?

"Covid-19 misinformation and vaccine doubts"

Karen please.

Define “Covid skepticism”



I know people who were banned for saying things about Covid that are now widely accepted to be true — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) December 22, 2022

Stuart Thompson doesn't like vaccine skeptics

Other topics that Stuart and the Times feel should be verboten;

"Election fraud" and... "QAnon"

"On Twitter, reinstated users have returned to familiar themes in QAnon lore, raising questions about prominent Democrats and their association with Jeffrey Epstein, a former financier who was charged with child sex trafficking and is a central figure in QAnon conspiracies," Thompson writes.

Why shouldn't people be able to talk about prominent Democrats who hung out with a giant convicted pedophile, Stuart?

Nice ratio guys. Way to read the room.

Umm well the things they said about covid that got them banned have now been proven true, election denial, well just look at Arizona right now, and Qanon not sure what you are consider that. I have seen some, but y’all tend to slap labels like that on things that arnt. 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Sara Higdon (@SaraHigdon_) December 22, 2022

“We are getting called out on our BS and Twitter isn’t blocking these people anymore” -NY Times, translation — Thirteen O'Clock - Todd (@o_thirteen) December 22, 2022