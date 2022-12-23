The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

NY Times Goes Mega-Karen Over Formerly-Banned Twitter Discussion

The New York Times' Stuart. A Thompson, who covers 'misinformation and disinformation' for the once-respected rag, has gone full 'Karen' over free speech on Twitter.

Literally shaking... unable to even...

So, what are people freely discussing on the platform?

"Covid-19 misinformation and vaccine doubts"

Karen please.

Stuart Thompson doesn't like vaccine skeptics

Other topics that Stuart and the Times feel should be verboten;

"Election fraud"

and...

"QAnon"

"On Twitter, reinstated users have returned to familiar themes in QAnon lore, raising questions about prominent Democrats and their association with Jeffrey Epstein, a former financier who was charged with child sex trafficking and is a central figure in QAnon conspiracies," Thompson writes.

Why shouldn't people be able to talk about prominent Democrats who hung out with a giant convicted pedophile, Stuart?

Nice ratio guys. Way to read the room.

