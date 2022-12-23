The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Tucker Carlson: Media Hysterics Over Reps Who Didn’t Clap for Zelenskyy Shows How Rigged the Narrative Is

December 23, 2022   |   Tags:

On Wednesday night, the media wasn’t just interested in what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during his unprecedented speech before a joint session of Congress. They were interested in who […] The post Tucker Carlson: Media Hysterics Over Reps Who Didn't Clap for Zelenskyy Shows How Rigged the Narrative Is appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x