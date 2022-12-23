Video of Deadly Santa Monica Plane Crash That Killed Former Mayor and Judge

Former Santa Monica Mayor and Judge Rex Minter died yesterday in a small plane crash.

According to Fox LA:

One person is dead and another person was hurt in a small plane crash Santa Monica Thursday evening.

Lifeguards and emergency crews responded to a call in the 1800 block of Santa Monica Beach where a dangerous landing flipped the aircraft upside down.

Former Santa Monica Mayor Rex Minter was the passenger who died in the crash, according to the city’s current mayor Gleam Davis. The pilot was taken to the hospital.

Gleam made the announcement on her social media page. City of Santa Monica confirmed the tweet, issuing a statement on Minter’s death.