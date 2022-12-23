Volodymyr Zelensky, Messenger of Peace

Volodymyr Zelensky’s December 21 address to a joint session of Congress got all the headlines, but I was struck by something he said at the White House a few hours earlier in the day. Alexander Nazaryan of Yahoo News asked the Ukrainian president, who’d come straight to Washington from the frontline of his country’s defense against Russia, if he had a message for the American people. Zelensky replied in English. His voice was sober and plaintive. "My message," he said. "I wish you peace." The post Volodymyr Zelensky, Messenger of Peace appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



