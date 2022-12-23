You’ll Never Guess Whom Kamala Harris Blames for the Border Crisis

December 23, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

Nominal Vice President Kamala Harris sat down for a series of softball questions from NPR Monday and promptly blamed Congressional Republicans for the border crisis. The only surprise was that she didn’t figure out a way to blame the Left’s feared and loathed Emmanuel Goldstein figure, Donald Trump, for the fiasco of our open Southern border. But …



Read More...