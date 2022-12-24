Here Are 21 Tweets That Will Make You Smile As You Endure "Once In A Generation" Storm Roaring Across America

Authored by Michael Snyder via The End of The American Dream blog,

At times like these, it helps to smile.

As if we hadn’t already gone through enough in 2022, now a “once in a generation” winter storm is ripping across the country.

Thousands of flights have been cancelled, and “the coldest air in decades” is pouring into the Midwest. This is truly a very bitter end to a very bitter year. I wish that I could tell you that 2023 will be better, but that wouldn’t be the truth. The consequences of literally decades of incredibly bad decisions are now catching up with us all at once, and so there will be a lot of pain in the year ahead.

But for the moment, let’s take a break from all of the troubling things that are happening and look back at some of the tweets that made us smile in 2022…

Meet Kamala Harris’s 6-Year-Old Speechwriter pic.twitter.com/nvGXYTXZ0x — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) December 13, 2022

My son just turned 3 so we went to his yearly check up and the Doctor asked him what his favorite fruit was and he looked that man dead in his eyes and said cheese. — Dadof2Boys (@Dadof2crazyboys) December 14, 2022

now this is cinema pic.twitter.com/PAcVTgeeQ2 — 🎬 and action… (@AndersonVilien) March 10, 2022

What made this morning’s trip to the bathroom interesting is that I don’t actually own a cat. pic.twitter.com/m3Ikekwvuj — Brianna Parkins (@parkinsbrea) February 11, 2022

4,000 years later & we’re back to the same language 🐸 pic.twitter.com/4mFWG4IRGE — Shannen Michaela 🍉 (@ShannenJPEG) December 19, 2022

My dog looks like he’s about to share a really bad political opinion pic.twitter.com/5Mo5QR1Ssx — Rani Molla (@ranimolla) May 4, 2022

What do you think will happen when everyone using Zelle, Cash App, Venmo, etc. start getting 1099’s next year? pic.twitter.com/AGONK6tAtq — Conservative Memes (@ConservMeme) December 23, 2022

One of my greatest joys in life is when Jeff calls the vet to make an appointment and they ask for his name, and he says, Jeff. Then, they ask for our cat’s name, and I watch him gather his strength before he tells them, Baby Jeff. — Brittany Means (@BrittanyMeansIt) April 13, 2022

NEW – Stanford University released a guide to “harmful” language; the term “American” is now considered a no-go.https://t.co/rjX2Va6kzW — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 20, 2022

why does this building look like a guilty dog pic.twitter.com/hICrgLQJvl — Adam (@adamgreattweet) June 18, 2022

This is who got a standing ovation and a $47B check from Congress yesterday pic.twitter.com/JpmUyMoPjU — Rogan O’Handley (@DC_Draino) December 22, 2022

I took the kids out for the day so my husband could relax and apparently my husband’s interpretation of relaxing is relaxing and not doing 16 loads of laundry. — Jessie (@mommajessiec) December 14, 2022

Fun fact: Wikipedia has 10 times as much money as it needs. Very little of that goes towards improving the encyclopedia itself, and NOTHING to the authors. Their panhandling is purely a grift for supporting the ever growing parasitic Wikimedia Foundation pic.twitter.com/r8ngK9Nw4o — Joscha Bach (@Plinz) December 20, 2022

this guy faked drowning to see his cat’s reaction and it went exactly as expected pic.twitter.com/p8XAzD9T7Z — Rob (@thegallowboob) September 14, 2022

🎵 Rudolph the red-light runner

Looked down at his bright phone screen If he was only looking

He would see his light wasn’t green. All of the other reindeer

Have heard of this old tale But it’s too late for Rudolph

Who’s sitting in the county jail🎵 pic.twitter.com/E070iaXd0W — ATX Transportation (@austinmobility) December 19, 2022

For a split second I thought something had gone terribly, biblically wrong with my cat pic.twitter.com/YQWONLs0hm — Eli Keren (@EliArieh) August 26, 2022

Latest sketch from The Babylon Bee – Ex-Californians Having Trouble Adjusting to Life in Texaspic.twitter.com/bPi4xsOkfg — Babylon Bee fan (@BabylonBeeFan) September 14, 2022

Comedy is now legal on Twitter — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

