Here Are 21 Tweets That Will Make You Smile As You Endure “Once In A Generation” Storm Roaring Across America
Authored by Michael Snyder via The End of The American Dream blog,
At times like these, it helps to smile.
As if we hadn’t already gone through enough in 2022, now a “once in a generation” winter storm is ripping across the country.
Thousands of flights have been cancelled, and “the coldest air in decades” is pouring into the Midwest. This is truly a very bitter end to a very bitter year. I wish that I could tell you that 2023 will be better, but that wouldn’t be the truth. The consequences of literally decades of incredibly bad decisions are now catching up with us all at once, and so there will be a lot of pain in the year ahead.
But for the moment, let’s take a break from all of the troubling things that are happening and look back at some of the tweets that made us smile in 2022…
Meet Kamala Harris’s 6-Year-Old Speechwriter pic.twitter.com/nvGXYTXZ0x
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) December 13, 2022
My son just turned 3 so we went to his yearly check up and the Doctor asked him what his favorite fruit was and he looked that man dead in his eyes and said cheese.
— Dadof2Boys (@Dadof2crazyboys) December 14, 2022
now this is cinema pic.twitter.com/PAcVTgeeQ2
— 🎬 and action… (@AndersonVilien) March 10, 2022
Mainstream Media treating @elonmusk‘s Twitter Files like:
(meme by @nautposo and @drefanzor) pic.twitter.com/hx6SixtWQT
— NautPoso 🇮🇪☘️ (@NautPoso) December 21, 2022
What made this morning’s trip to the bathroom interesting is that I don’t actually own a cat. pic.twitter.com/m3Ikekwvuj
— Brianna Parkins (@parkinsbrea) February 11, 2022
4,000 years later & we’re back to the same language 🐸 pic.twitter.com/4mFWG4IRGE
— Shannen Michaela 🍉 (@ShannenJPEG) December 19, 2022
— Declaration of Memes 💛🖤 (@libertycappy) December 23, 2022
My dog looks like he’s about to share a really bad political opinion pic.twitter.com/5Mo5QR1Ssx
— Rani Molla (@ranimolla) May 4, 2022
What do you think will happen when everyone using Zelle, Cash App, Venmo, etc. start getting 1099’s next year? pic.twitter.com/AGONK6tAtq
— Conservative Memes (@ConservMeme) December 23, 2022
One of my greatest joys in life is when Jeff calls the vet to make an appointment and they ask for his name, and he says, Jeff. Then, they ask for our cat’s name, and I watch him gather his strength before he tells them, Baby Jeff.
— Brittany Means (@BrittanyMeansIt) April 13, 2022
NEW – Stanford University released a guide to “harmful” language; the term “American” is now considered a no-go.https://t.co/rjX2Va6kzW
— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 20, 2022
why does this building look like a guilty dog pic.twitter.com/hICrgLQJvl
— Adam (@adamgreattweet) June 18, 2022
This is who got a standing ovation and a $47B check from Congress yesterday pic.twitter.com/JpmUyMoPjU
— Rogan O’Handley (@DC_Draino) December 22, 2022
— No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) November 14, 2022
I took the kids out for the day so my husband could relax and apparently my husband’s interpretation of relaxing is relaxing and not doing 16 loads of laundry.
— Jessie (@mommajessiec) December 14, 2022
Fun fact: Wikipedia has 10 times as much money as it needs. Very little of that goes towards improving the encyclopedia itself, and NOTHING to the authors. Their panhandling is purely a grift for supporting the ever growing parasitic Wikimedia Foundation pic.twitter.com/r8ngK9Nw4o
— Joscha Bach (@Plinz) December 20, 2022
this guy faked drowning to see his cat’s reaction and it went exactly as expected pic.twitter.com/p8XAzD9T7Z
— Rob (@thegallowboob) September 14, 2022
🎵 Rudolph the red-light runner
Looked down at his bright phone screen
If he was only looking
He would see his light wasn’t green.
All of the other reindeer
Have heard of this old tale
But it’s too late for Rudolph
Who’s sitting in the county jail🎵 pic.twitter.com/E070iaXd0W
— ATX Transportation (@austinmobility) December 19, 2022
For a split second I thought something had gone terribly, biblically wrong with my cat pic.twitter.com/YQWONLs0hm
— Eli Keren (@EliArieh) August 26, 2022
Latest sketch from The Babylon Bee – Ex-Californians Having Trouble Adjusting to Life in Texaspic.twitter.com/bPi4xsOkfg
— Babylon Bee fan (@BabylonBeeFan) September 14, 2022
Comedy is now legal on Twitter— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022
