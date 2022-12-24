If This Is Not Stopped, It Will Come To America: Canada Promoting Propaganda In Its Purist Form – Merry Christmas (Video)

“This is what a country looks like that gives the government up to those that are not, in any sense of the word, qualified.” How sick can these people get, you might ask? Well, just keep letting them do what it is that they are doing and you will find how depraved and reprobate that …



Read More...