IRS Holiday Cheer? One-Year Vacation From 3rd-Party Platforms Reporting On $600 Or More Payments

December 24, 2022   |   Tags:

The Internal Revenue Service isn't generally a source of good news, but on Friday it spread holiday pleasure by giving Americans who make extra money selling used items on eBay a one-year vacation from an onerous reporting requirement. The mandate's repeal by Congress would have been preferable. Previously, only taxpayers with at least 200 transactions and $20,000 in income were required to get 1099-Ks from third-party payment processors like eBay, Amazon, and PayPal. To catch Americans they believe are evading taxes, Democrats cut the bar to $600 in their March 2021 American Rescue Plan Act.


