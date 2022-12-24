Journalist Taibbi Confirms CIA Also Played Part In Twitter Files

The most recent episode of Elon Musk’s “Twitter Files” shows that the FBI gave CIA intelligence assessments to Twitter site monitors as part of its extensive campaign to persuade social media providers to suppress expression. The most recent Twitter Files edition, published by independent journalist Matt Taibbi, revealed that representatives from Other Government Agency (OGA), a slang term for the CIA, attended regular meetings between federal officials and social media networks. On Christmas Eve, Mr. Taibbi wrote in a lengthy Twitter thread, “The papers show the FBI functioning as the doorman to a huge operation of social media surveillance and



