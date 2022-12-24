Kari Lake Breakthrough: Maricopa Official Confesses to What Happened on Election Day

December 24, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

It’s amazing to see all the left-wingers, who scream and cry about “election disenfranchisement,” attack and mock Kari Lake for fighting for the American voters who cast a vote for her, and it did not count. You’d think Democrats would be all over this, fighting alongside Kari, right? After all, they fought in Georgia, where it turns out nobody was “disenfranchised,” but when there’s actual proof, they can’t be bothered to show up… And these people seriously wonder why so many Americans no longer trust our voting system. Amazing. Well, as I said, Kari Lake is fighting, and she’s making



Read More...