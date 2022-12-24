Looking for a Tropical Destination in the Winter? Check Out the Maldives New Floating City Set to Open in 2024

December 24, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A new floating city that’s part of the Maldives is being hailed as a beautiful spot to vacation, honeymoon or even a unique place to live. The city with the […] The post Looking for a Tropical Destination in the Winter? Check Out the Maldives New Floating City Set to Open in 2024 appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...