More National Guard Soldiers Are Being Deployed To Mexican Border!!

December 24, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Texas is sending hundreds more National Guard soldiers to the Mexican border to assist in containing a record-breaking flood of illegal immigrants. The soldiers will join those already stationed in El Paso, which has emerged as the center of the escalating border problem. This Thursday, the Texas National Guard announced that it would be sending 200 soldiers and 40 Humvees to the mission Greg Abbott had requested using a C-130J cargo plane. To stop people from entering the country illegally, more than 400 soldiers have already been deployed.



